Jeff Bezos to Be Shot Into Space

He hopes to see Earth from above, he says in a video.

Jeff Bezos Washington DC
Jeff Bezos. Photograph by Evy Mages

Jeff Bezos will go to space next month. He put on a cowboy hat and asked his brother Mark Bezos to come with him. You can watch it all happen on Instagram:

 

The flight, conducted by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, will take place on July 20, the 53rd anniversary of the first moon landing. That’s 15 days after Bezos plans to step down as Amazon’s CEO. Unfortunately, it will be too soon to know whether the Helix structure Amazon is building in Arlington will be visible from space.

