Police: Don’t Panic About the Low-Flying Helicopters Around the Capitol This Morning

A “routine training exercise” will take place on the Capitol grounds Monday morning. There could be “emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters,” the US Capitol Police say. They ask you to “not be alarmed.”

EXERCISE: Monday morning, June 7, we will be working with our federal, state, and local partners on a routine training exercise on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters. pic.twitter.com/RGUcw2EzqB — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 5, 2021

It’s only been a year since the DC Guard flew helicopters less than a hundred feet over the heads of protesters in DC, and five months since Trump supporters actually broke into the Capitol, so the instructions to restrain one’s alarm seem a bit optimistic. But noted.