Police: Don’t Panic About the Low-Flying Helicopters Around the Capitol This Morning

They're part of a training exercise, the Capitol Police say.

A “routine training exercise” will take place on the Capitol grounds Monday morning. There could be “emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters,” the US Capitol Police say. They ask you to “not be alarmed.”

It’s only been a year since the DC Guard flew helicopters less than a hundred feet over the heads of protesters in DC, and five months since Trump supporters actually broke into the Capitol, so the instructions to restrain one’s alarm seem a bit optimistic. But noted.

 

