Hill Collapse Could Threaten Historic St. Elizabeths Cemetery

It’s a scene straight out of a horror movie: Civil War-era graves on the grounds of a famous mental asylum in danger of being unearthed. That’s the situation right now at the West cemetery at St. Elizabeths. A slope right next to the graveyard has collapsed, potentially threatening burial sites in the historic cemetery. It isn’t clear whether any graves have been impacted, but on a recent visit to the site, the edge of the collapse was visible right up against gravestones. It seems likely that any further erosion would imperil gravestones and burial sites.

The West cemetery dates back to 1856, just a year after the facility opened as the Government Hospital for the Insane (it was officially renamed St. Elizabeths in 1916). The institution was also used as a hospital for injured soldiers during the Civil War. Though poor record keeping makes it hard to know exactly how many graves are there, hundreds of Civil War veterans are likely buried at St. Elizabeths, along with an unknown number of civilians. It is thought to be one of the earliest American cemeteries where Black and white people were buried together.

Part of the site appears to have now been temporarily shored up by gravel. A spokesperson for the General Services Administration, which maintains the St. Elizabeths site, did not respond to a request for more information about the situation.