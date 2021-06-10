Gorgeous Photos of the “Ring of Fire” Eclipse Seen in DC This Morning

Early this morning, DC residents were able to briefly see a partial solar eclipse, a rare event that occurs when the moon moves between the earth and sun, blocking part of the latter and creating a “ring of fire” effect (or, at many places, a crescent shape). Missed it? Take a look at these photos snapped by early risers.

Check out pics of the Partial Solar Eclipse by the @NASA HQ Photo team captured in #DC and #Delaware early this morning! 📷https://t.co/IMgV37DhyJ pic.twitter.com/HW0gFcAu1N — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) June 10, 2021

Partial eclipse rising over DC this morning ☀️ #Eclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/QybxaVlUr2 — Andy Feliciotti 🔥 (@sup) June 10, 2021

Crescent sunrise seen from a Northwest D.C. rooftop. Pretty neat view to go with your morning ☕. pic.twitter.com/l2w5kJxZmo — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 10, 2021

