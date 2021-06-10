News & Politics

Sign of the Normal Times: DC’s Cat Cafe is Back

Nature is healing.

Written by
| Published on
Crumbs & Whiskers hopes to mix cats and coffee in DC this summer. Photograph via Shutterstock.

The pandemic is officially over: Georgetown’s Crumbs & Whiskers cat cafe is  reopening for business. Starting Saturday, June 26, patrons will be able to come  grab a coffee and snuggle some kittens for the first time in over a year.

Up to 25 kittens—all previously at risk of euthanasia and saved by rescue group Homeward Trails—will be around for cuddles at any given time. You can adopt any of them.

The original O Street location of Crumbs & Whiskers closed permanently during the pandemic. But this remaining Georgetown location will be open on weekdays (except Tuesday) from 11 AM to 7:30 PM, and Friday to Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM. There is a cafe maximum of 16 people to facilitate social distancing, and mask wearing is required.

Crumbs & Whiskers, 3109 M St., NW.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day