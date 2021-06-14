News & Politics

The Secret Service’s Pride Parade Flair and Other Photos from a Big DC Weekend

Written by
and
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

The Pride parade actually happened this year, following a 2020 pandemic hiatus, and VP Kamala Harris marched in it, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and a clutch of Secret Service agents whose casual attire, ICYMI, kind of stole the show:

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured more shots from the weekend’s festivities:




More:
Maya Pottiger
Maya Pottiger
Evy Mages
Evy Mages

