The Secret Service’s Pride Parade Flair and Other Photos from a Big DC Weekend

The Pride parade actually happened this year, following a 2020 pandemic hiatus, and VP Kamala Harris marched in it, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and a clutch of Secret Service agents whose casual attire, ICYMI, kind of stole the show:
I’m @glaad (😉) to wake up & see @VP attended DC Pride yesterday, + did so maskless (as she was vaccinated and outside). ❤️ the support for both the #LGBTQ+ community and for #covid19 progress. (Also, props to Secret Service for fashion attempts to blend in! 😂) pic.twitter.com/9BqRJPlKvH
— Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 13, 2021
They told this agent they had to march at Pride and this man showed up with a bowling shirt 😭💀
I’m just gonna pretend it’s the queerest coded shirt he owns, and 💀💀💀 https://t.co/TegZGwsIHM
— Morgan Givens ✊🏾🏳️⚧️ (@Optimus_Mo) June 12, 2021
.@VP and @SecondGentleman at Capitol Pride now 🌈pic.twitter.com/UPWz75j1lA
— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) June 12, 2021
Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages captured more shots from the weekend’s festivities: