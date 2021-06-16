News & Politics

Jason Reynolds Wins the Carnegie Medal in the UK

The local author received the honor recognizing excellence in children's literature.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Jason Reynolds is having a banner year so far. The DC children’s book author today received the UK’s prestigious CILIP Carnegie Medal award for his 2019 book, Look Both Ways. The honor, which was created in 1936 to memorialize the famous philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, recognizes “outstanding reading experiences” for children and YA readers.

Reynolds has recently gained attention on the New York Times bestseller lists, too—Look Both Ways was a top title, as well as Long Way Down and Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, which he cowrote with Ibram X. Kendi. In the Carnegie-awarded work, Reynolds writes from the perspective of kids walking home from school, unraveling ten imaginative stories that span ten blocks. The Carnegie award is selected by a collection of children’s librarians across the United Kingdom.

Another local writer, Elizabeth Acevedo, was a finalist in this year’s round. In 2019, she became the first writer of color to ever receive the Carnegie medal for her novel in verse, The Poet X. (The awards were long criticized for recognizing primarily white authors and have slowly started to shift their process.) Previous Carnegie medal winners include beloved authors like Neil Gaiman (Coraline, Stardust) and Phillip Pullman (The Golden Compass series).

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

