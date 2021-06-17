Drive-Ins and Other Outdoor Movies Around the DMV

Ashburn

A pop-up drive-in, expected to re-open in mid-June and run through July 27, will show some of the same new releases playing inside. $35 to $40 a car for up to two people; $12.50 each additional passenger. Upcoming flicks: F9, Black Widow, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Middle River, Maryland

In business since 1956, Bengies has a delightfully retro vibe and shows some current releases—plus double features. $10 per adult. Upcoming flicks: Godzilla vs. Kong, A Quiet Place Part II.

Southeast DC

Enjoy a horror classic amid headstones at Congressional Cemetery. (Think that’s disrespectful? Victorians picnicked in cemeteries to keep the memory of loved ones alive.) The $35 ticket includes a sandwich, sides, dessert, and a nonalcoholic drink. Upcoming flicks: Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man.

Arlington

The films at this drive-in are shown in English with Spanish subtitles. Registration and a donation to the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization are required. Upcoming flicks: The Farewell, Godzilla, Just Mercy.

Northwest DC

Sit at a “swinging table” or on socially distant triangles on the National Building Museum’s west lawn for films every Tuesday through July 27. Enjoy a live original soundtrack by DJ 2-Tone Jones. Free; registration required. Upcoming flicks: Tron: Legacy, Minority Report, Mad Max: Fury Road.

Northeast DC

Open to cars and walk-ins, this drive-in’s concessions include night-market noodles from Som Tam, burgers from Lucky Buns, and ice cream by the Creamery. $20 a car. Upcoming flicks: Wonder Woman 1984, Crazy Rich Asians, Cruella.

Alexandria

The Del Ray eatery shows free movies on Wednesday evenings to patrons eating on its back patio. Possible upcoming flicks: What About Bob?, Men in Black, Independence Day.

Southwest DC

This series at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is the only one at a DC monument. Upcoming flicks: Soul, Black Panther.

Woodbridge

This drive-in at Pfitzner Stadium is showing films through July and August. $35 and up per car; proceeds go to Prince William County charities. Upcoming flicks: National Treasure, Captain America: The First Avenger, Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Centreville

Fairfax County’s free drive-in series is back in August, with movies Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Trinity Centre. Upcoming flicks: Trolls World Tour, The Croods: A New Age, Raya and the Last Dragon.

The Wharf

Grab takeout from one of the Wharf’s eateries and catch a free movie on Transit Pier. Reservations required. Upcoming flicks: Goonies, Best in Show, Girls Trip.

Rockville

Rom-coms, Disney fare, new releases, and more on a large LED screen. $12 adults, $8 ages 13 and under. Recent flicks: Nomadland, Ferdinand, Ford vs. Ferrari.

Neighborhood Shows

Community parks and plazas host free outdoor movies, too. Many series will be back this summer, including monthly Saturday films on the plaza (with concessions by AMC) at Tysons Corner Center, monthly cinema at Mitchell Park in Kalorama, weekly movies in August at Arlington’s Virginia Highlands Park, and Wednesday screenings (mid-August through October) at Alethia Tanner Park—a newish park in NoMa that was built with movies in mind, including a sound system and cafe.

Know a Washington-area drive-in or outdoor film series we missed? Email sdalphonse@washingtonian.com so we can add it.

