Thievery Corporation, Junkyard Band, and More to Headline Shows at the Entertainment & Sports Arena

Big live concerts are returning to DC this summer (yay!). The Entertainment & Sports Arena, the venue in Congress Heights that hosts Washington Mystics games and Events DC programming, today announced a four-day summer concert series running the weekend of July 22 through July 25.

On Thursday, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph—whom Rolling Stone named one of the top 100 guitarists of all time in 2010—will bring his fusion of rock, gospel, and blues to the stage. The Robert Randolph and The Family Band show will likely be a high-energy, all-out party.

Continuing the big-band dance vibe, Junkyard Band will play Friday night. The go-go mainstays have been playing since the ’80s and still bring the same excitement and hype to their shows. Popular local duo Thievery Corporation, composed of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, will play on Saturday night, while Sunday night will see Puerto Rican-Dominican Latin-pop singer Jason Cerda, who grew up in the area and runs a dance studio in Alexandria.

The pre-sale tickets are available to purchase here with the code DCLIVE. General ticket sales will kick on Friday, June 18. Prices range from $5 to $50.

