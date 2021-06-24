Britney Spears Is Bringing Bipartisanship Back to Washington

Yesterday, pop star Britney Spears opened up in a Los Angeles court about her desire to end her conservatorship—her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of the star’s $60 million in assets since 2008.

Spears, 39, said that she believes her current situation is “abusive,” and noted that she wants to have another child, but has been forced to keep an IUD in place. More details about her testimony can be found here.

The bombshell court hearing—which was prefaced by a widespread online #FreeBritney movement and a New York Times documentary—has blown up the internet. Perhaps the most surprising development: the GOP’s full-throated support of the singer.

Earlier today, Rep. Ted Cruz tapped out a simple “#FreeBritney” tweet that garnered thousands of likes within an hour. The House Judiciary GOP account had a “#FreeBritney” post with a video of Rep. Matt Gaetz in Congress praising Spears for speaking up.

Gaetz and Rep. Jim Jordan have been outspoken #FreeBritney proponents since March. Citing the recording artist as a prime example of the potential for conservatorship and guardianship abuse, Gaetz and Jordan submitted a demand to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to hold committee hearings on the matter. In his speech, Gaetz said Spears should be the first to testify in any such hearings.

Here are some of the other Congressional #FreeBritney tweets we’ve seen:

Reproductive coercion is wrong – period. Everyone should have the freedom to make choices over their own bodies and reproductive care. https://t.co/RCvUmsuaqP — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) June 24, 2021

It's insane you can force a woman to basically sterilize herself under the guise of protection. If this is happening to Britney Spears, how many other women across the country are silently suffering? https://t.co/A7dRoEylPN — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 24, 2021

