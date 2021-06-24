Your Guide to July 4th Weekend Food and Drink Fun Around DC

The July 4th weekend around DC is shaping up to be a fun one with firework watch parties, crab feasts, barbecues, and plenty of brunches to nurse a holiday hangover on Monday. Here’s your guide to weekend fun.

Fireworks Watch Parties

CUT Above

1050 31st St., NW

Wolfgang Puck’s Georgetown steakhouse is serving a $295 per person family-style menu with a rooftop view of the fireworks show. The menu features summertime dishes like chili cornbread, barbecue beef ribs, a prawn boil, sliced watermelon, and summer berry pie. The price includes unlimited beer, wine, and festive cocktails. Tables are available from 6 to 10 PM, and reservations can be made on Tock.

La Vie

88 District Sq., SW

Celebrate July 4th fireworks with Potomac River views from the rooftop terrace of this swanky Wharf restaurant, which is offering club-style table service. There are six types of private areas to reserve, ranging from eight-person cabanas ($1,000) to smaller four-person “cabines” with a view ($800) and $500 lounge areas. Certain tables include a premium bottle of Champagne or liquor, and an a la carte menu will be available for all. If you don’t feel like super-splurging, general tickets to the penthouse portico are available for $59, and those guests can order from the cocktail menu. Reservations can be made through Tock.

Victura Park

2700 F St., NW

The atmospheric outdoor wine and beer garden by the Reach at the Kennedy Center is hosting its first ever July 4th celebration from noon to 10 PM. Admission is free, and refreshment stations will be set up all over the outdoor space serving grilled food, frozen treats, and a special dish from chef Erik Bruner-Yang. Local beers, wine, and canned cocktails will also be available for purchase. Bring your own blanket, and it’s not a bad idea to get there early to snag a spot.

Fun food events for the weekend

St. Anselm

1250 5th St., NE

Enjoy an all-day barbecue at the American tavern on July 4th from 10:30 AM to 10 PM. Feast on cookout classics with steakhouse twists like fancy cheeseburgers ($21), sausage and onions ($19), watermelon salad ($11) and homemade rocket pops ($7). The $35 meat-and-three special gives you the choice of spit-roasted pork—a whole hog is being cooked at the ‘cue—or beef sausage served with coleslaw, beans, and corn on the cob.

Glover Park Grill

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Love crab feasts but not the clean-up? Restaurateur Michael Schlow’s American restaurant is hosting an all-day crab feast on July 4th complete with corn, coleslaw, and potato salad. Guests can also add more sides, beer buckets, and cocktails. Tickets are $50, and available for two-hour time slots between noon-7:30 PM.

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Chef Matt Baker is hosting a lunch that doubles as an interactive cooking class at his Michelin-starred Ivy City tasting room on Saturday, July 3 at 12 PM. The event is $80 per person and includes three-courses and wine or non-alcoholic drink pairings with each course.

Lucky’s Crab House

1309 5th St., NE

The Union Market pop-up is hosting all-you-can-eat Maryland crab feasts every Friday through Sunday this summer, including July 4th weekend. For $50 per person, you can feast on all-you-can-eat crabs, corn, potato salad, chicken and slaw (two hour time limit applies). Fresh fruit crushes, cocktails, and local brews will be available for an additional cost.

MITA

1280 4th St., NE

Inside La Cosecha Latin marketplace, plant-forward spot MITA is offering special vegan options only available on July 4th. Stop by for a hot dog ($8), hamburger ($18) or donut ($5).

Grill Kits

Albi

1346 4th St., SE

Chef Michael Rafidi’s Levantine “Albi-que” menu is back at the Navy Yard restaurant. The $90 package serves two and comes with ready-to-grill meats and mezze. Orders go live on Friday, June 25.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

The Ivy City boutique café is offering take-home grill kits for four. The grill kit comes with a choice of proteins like a NY strip ($90) or salmon ($80), and includes sides, sauces, a mixed green salad, and vegetables. Lobster tail and crab cakes are also available as optional add-ons.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley, NW

Take home a grill package chef Amy Brandwein’s downtown Italian restaurant, perfect for feeding two-to-four people ($150). The package includes homemade pork-fennel sausages, angus beef patties, brioche buns, toppings, ready-eat sides like corn with pesto, and a shortcake kit for dessert. A six-pack of of Champion Shower pilsner cans and a bottle of Bertani Bertarose rose wine are included. Pre-order by 6 PM on Thursday, July 1 for pickup on over July 4th weekend (times vary by day).

Lebanese Taverna

All locations

Spice up your Independence Day cookout with grill kits from the homegrown Lebanese chain. The $79 packages serve four-to-six people and include six chicken kebabs, four kafta kabobs, Lebanese potato salad, watermelon and feta salad, hummus, and pita. Patrons can add extra kebabs, sides, and appetizers.

Mélange

449 K St., NW

Chef Elias Taddesse is offering a grill kitsfrom his burger-centric, French-Ethiopian restaurant. The $75 kit serves up to six people and includes custom blend burger patties, brioche buns and all the accoutrements, sides like heirloom tomato-strawberry salad, and two pints of homemade ice cream. Pre-order here to pick up July 3 or 4.

Holiday brunches

dLeña

476 K St., NW, Suite D

Chef Richard Sandoval is about to launch brunch at his wood-fired Mexican spot in Mt. Vernon Triangle. In addition to weekend feasts, guests can indulge in the all-you-can-eat-and-drink brunch on Monday, July 5th. Items include tacos, egg dishes, tuna ceviche, shrimp enchiladas, and more, all washed down with mimosas or bloody Marys. AYCE is $30, and the deal is $45 with bottomless drinks.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Capitol Hill sandwich spot is helping you recover from the long holiday weekend with brunch from 11 AM to 3 PM on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5. Hearty dishes include a brisket biscuit, chivito sandwich, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits. Pair your meal with $10 mimosas (bottomless for $18).

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Try the “welcome to America” pancakes at the White House-adjacent location on Saturday and Sunday. The red, white, and blue-themed special is served with red pineapple dressing and blueberries. Add a mimosa for a $25 combo.