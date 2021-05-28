11 Places to Pick Up a Perfect Summer Picnic Around DC

Fairmont Washington DC

2401 M St., NW

DC locals can feel like they’re on staycation with the luxe Foggy Bottom hotel’s straw picnic baskets—designed to fit easily on a bike while you peddle to nearby Georgetown or Rock Creek Park. Pick between three styles: an omnivorous spread with muffuletta sandwiches, potato salad, cheeses, chocolate mousse, and berries; a vegetarian version with grilled vegetable-burrata sandwiches; or a falafel vegan spread ($53 per person). Optional add-ons include festive rosé bubbles ($14) or Moet Champagne ($23). Orders can be placed online here. Green Almond Pantry

3210 Grace St., NW

Georgetown is one of the prettiest neighborhoods to picnic between the leaf parks, waterfront, and tables along the canal. Match the scene with a beautiful spread from chef Cagla Onal-Urel’s new Mediterranean gem, which offers grab-and-go dips and spreads, seasonal vegetable salads, freshly baked focaccia, and “little little in the middle” packages ($15) that give a small sampling of all. Picnickers can also grab natural wines and ciders. Order online here.

1309 Fifth St., NE

If you want a really easy “picnic” in which you don’t even have to decide where to take your takeout, consider Union Market’s new picnic-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant. Patrons can reserve spaces on the astroturf “lawn” or at colorful tables with umbrellas and dig into housemade chips and dips, brown-butter lobster rolls, and club sandwiches—all of which arrive in cute basket/coolers. A grill turns out burgers and dogs that can be washed down with beer, wine, and fruity cocktails. It’s a good idea to reserve picnic areas in advance via Resy.

Neighborhood Provisions

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group's home-delivery arm packs a variety of eye-catching bamboo baskets, whether you're looking to snack on Red Apron charcuterie and cheeses ($80), hit the park for brunch with a sweet or savory biscuit box ($35), or enjoy lunch for two with sandwiches and all the fixings ($40). For the full experience, add old-school checkered blankets ($30) plus recommended beer, wine, and bottled-cocktail pairings. Order at nrgprovisions.com for delivery in DC, Arlington, Alexandria, and Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Parks

MoCo launched its Picnic in the Park program last year to encourage dining outdoors—and local restaurant patronage—at nine participating parks (alcohol permitted). Visitors will find signs with QR codes on the grassy lawns, which they can use to search through a roster of nearby eateries that deliver to designated spots. More than 800 restaurants are listed, ranging from fast-casuals and delis to finer dining (note: sometimes through third-party services such as DoorDash or Uber Eats).

Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW; 1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Nick Stefanelli packs two tiers of picnic baskets from his Italian markets at the Wharf and in Georgetown: a date-worthy spread of homemade focaccia, salumi, cheeses, and caprese or pasta salad ($53 for two), or an engagement-worthy Dom Perignon kit that includes the aforementioned treats plus a bottle of vintage Dom bubbles, four glasses, and a custom gift box ($310 for four). Order online here.