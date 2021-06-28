MAP: All the July 4 Road Closures You Need to Know About

As the city prepares to host visitors for the Fourth of July once again, the National Park Service is gearing up to shut down a bunch of roads in the lead-up to the fireworks. Thankfully, these are not post-2020-election, MAGA-march-style road closures. Basically, don’t try to drive to or along the Mall. Just like during pre-pandemic Independence-Day days.
From 6 AM on Sunday, July 4, until about midnight on Monday, July 5, the area around the Mall is basically blocked off to traffic. The stretch between the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial is closed for drivers. NPS also released a map of where spectators (sans vehicle) can sit to watch the show.
If you’re still looking for ways to spend the weekend, plenty of area restaurants and parks are offering views of the fireworks, along with food and drink specials.
Here’s the full list of closures from the National Park Service:
- Arlington Memorial Bridge and Arlington Memorial Circle, to and including Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW to Lincoln Memorial Circle, including all approaches and ramps
- Parkway Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Henry Bacon Drive NW from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW
- Daniel Chest French Drive SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Lincoln Memorial Circle and all approaches and ramps into and out of Lincoln Memorial Circle, including Henry Bacon Drive NW, Daniel Chester French Drive SW, 23rd Street NW and 23rd Street SW
- Ramp from Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge to Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW and Ohio Drive SW; all inbound traffic from the bridge will be directed to the E Street Expressway
- Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street NW to 15th St NW
- 23rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to Lincoln Memorial Cir and Constitution Ave to Lincoln Memorial Circle
- 17th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- Homefront Drive SW
- 15th Street NW from Constitution Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place SW to Maine Avenue SW
- Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street SW to 23rd Street SW, including merge with Rock Creek Parkway
- Ohio Dr SW from 23rd St SW to Inlet Bridge
- Madison Drive NW from 15th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
- Jefferson Drive SW from 15th Street SW to 3rd Street SW
- East Basin Drive SW east of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial to Ohio Drive SW
- West Basin Drive SW from Ohio Drive SW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Ramp from southbound and northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP) to Memorial Avenue /Circle
- Ramp from northbound Va. Route 110 to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- Ramp from Va. Route 27 to Memorial Avenue/Circle
- The right lane of northbound George Washington Memorial Parkway from the 14th Street Bridge to Theodore Roosevelt Island
- Access to East Potomac Park from I-395 will be by National Park Service permit only after 4 p.m.