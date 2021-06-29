It’s 95 Degrees in DC Today. But Some Neighborhoods Here Will Feel More Brutally Hot Than Others

On scorching days like today, Washingtonians are doing everything they can to find relief from the heat. But in some parts of the city, that’s more difficult than it is in others.

That’s because neighborhoods with lots of buildings and paved roads tend to trap more heat than areas with open green spaces, according to a study led by the chief scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia and cited by WUSA9. And in these so called “urban heat islands,” temperatures on hot days can reach dangerous levels. The study notes that as a result of the history of red lining, urban heat islands are disproportionately located in communities of color.

In recent years, a group of organizations—including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Integrated Heat Health Information System, and Climate Adaptation Planning and Analytics Strategies—has undertaken an effort to identify the urban heat islands in various cities.

Based on their research, here are five of the hottest neighborhoods in DC:

Ledroit Park/Shaw Brightwood Manor Park Michigan Park/Brookland Trinidad

Join the conversation!