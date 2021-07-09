Built in 1789, this distinguished brick townhouse was once home to George Washington’s nephew and heir to the Mount Vernon Estate, Bushrod Washington. Today, this fine 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath residence embodies the historic beauty of yesteryear with modern conveniences including spacious rooms, original floors, 12 over 12 windows, exquisite built-ins, off-street parking, and a private patio.

This timeless home greets you with an airy entrance hall boasting 10’ ceilings and an elegant hand carved archway. Entertaining is effortless in the spacious library and stately dining room with French doors overlooking the courtyard is a lovely setting for gatherings. The well-equipped kitchen adjoins the handsome family room, fireplace and a glass door opens to the outdoors.

Above the library sits a second-floor parlor showcasing the unparalleled craftsmanship of long ago with its arched entrance doorway and original glass fanlight, tall windows, fireplace, and built-in cabinetry. Additional second floor highlights include a charming primary bedroom with original paneling and millwork, marble bath, light-filled guest suite, and a cedar closet. The third level includes 2 bedrooms, full bath and desk space.

The delightful patio with mature plantings offers the perfect backdrop for al fresco dining. One off-street parking space is located beyond the gate.

