A “Free Britney” Rally Is Planned for DC This Week

Spears' supporters plan to gather at the Lincoln Memorial this Wednesday

Photograph by Flickr user Jennifer.

Britney Spears has inspired a new era of bipartisanship in Washington, prompting Democrats and Republicans to question the merits of her legal guardianship. And on Wednesday, fans of the pop star plan to gather to protest Spears’ circumstances on the day she is scheduled to appear in court to again question the arrangement, which she has testified is abusive.

The “Free Britney America” rally is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial. At least that’s the plan—a spokesperson for the National Park Service tells Washingtonian it hasn’t received an application to hold such a rally. In any event, the rally’s website says Spears’ supporters should gather at the foot of the memorial’s steps, by the Reflecting Pool, and bring signs, sunscreen, and water.

