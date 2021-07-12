Here’s What Washingtonians Thought About Yesterday’s Euro 2020 Final

Whether you were rooting for the Italians or the Brits yesterday, the Euro 2020 final was thrilling to watch. This game had everything: an early goal, well-dressed fans, and penalty kicks. Here’s how Washingtonians reacted to the game in real time:
ok I wanna be a part of something so I’m a soccer fan now where can I foolishly go at this point
— Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) July 11, 2021
The feeling when your prematch bet on Italy and your pre-tourney bet on England means you’ve already won #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/q95rEPprS5
— Joe Brennan Jr (@joebrennanjr) July 11, 2021
#EURO2020 ‘s MVP is my friend Amandine for booking a cabana at @WundergartenDC so we could have our own TV, shade and a fan for #ENG #ITA ! pic.twitter.com/ucF2G5L4WQ
— Laetitia-Laure B. 🚀 (@laetitiabrock) July 11, 2021
Luke Shaw OBE #Euros #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/y4omkzjv5F
— Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2) July 11, 2021
Overflow crowd from Biergarten going to @HStCountryClub which has it on with sound
— Barred in DC (@BarredinDC) July 11, 2021
Half time report: I can’t see straight, everything is terrible
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) July 11, 2021
— I am him (@joey_H_st) July 11, 2021
Coming Home status: You are no longer on the fastest route
— Space Laserman, j.g. (@maxjrosenthal) July 11, 2021
when you’re throwing a tantrum but need to check your mom is watching pic.twitter.com/KSihm6NdT5
— Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) July 11, 2021
If England doesn’t win this game by running the Lasso Special what are we even doing here. #eng #EURO2020
— Lacy Baugher Milas (@LacyMB) July 11, 2021
This is not fun. #EURO2020
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 11, 2021
Woooooooooooow PK for #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 only the 2nd time in a long time!!! pic.twitter.com/g31Vla604o
— Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) July 11, 2021
