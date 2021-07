The Washington Monument will reopen on Wednesday, July 14. It’s been closed since January 11.

Visitors will have to obtain tickets in advance via Recreation.gov; the National Park Service says no tickets will be available on-site. Anyone who visits will have to wear a mask, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

The monument will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Perhaps the elevators will cooperate!

