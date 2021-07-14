The Obamas Are Bringing Stories of Black Love to Netflix

The Obamas are producing yet another Netflix project. The streaming service announced on Monday that the former first couple’s Higher Ground Productions and Temple Hill Productions (which produced the Twilight movie series) plan to team up for a six-part anthology, titled Blackout.

The project will tell a half-dozen different stories of Black teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York. Blackout will show viewers that Black love doesn’t have one look through storylines that explore queer relationships, love triangles, and friendship. Each story will be adapted from works by well-known writers including Dhonielle Clayton (Tiny Pretty Things), Tiffany D. Jackson (Allegedly), Nic Stone (Dear Martin), Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), Ashley Woodfolk (The Beauty That Remains), and Nicola Yoon (Everything, Everything).

Blackout is the latest production to come from the Obamas. The former first couple has also produced Becoming, We the People, and Fatherhood among others already released or in various stages of development. The Obamas snagged a production deal with Netflix in May 2018 and released their first slate of film and TV projects in April 2019.

Blackout‘s release date has yet to be announced.

