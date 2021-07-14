Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is visiting the White House today to help promote vaccines for young people, but we’re ready to confirm her as the new Commander in Chic. The High School Musical: the Musical actress arrived at the West Wing this morning in a peplum blazer and matching plaid skirt, serving what can only be described as “Cher Horowitz goes to Washington” realness. Rodrigo juxtaposed the ₜᵢₙᵢₑₛₜ black purse with a set of towering white heels, and we have to ask: Did security need to X-ray her shoes? Either way, the “Good 4 U” singer is working the White House path like a red carpet event—and good 4 her! Take a look at Rodrigo’s entrance:

Olivia Rodrigo enters the West Wing pic.twitter.com/5IAEZRYhGa — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 14, 2021

Vaccines are “Good 4 U”: @Olivia_Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote vaccinations pic.twitter.com/RxXg7fVJvO — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 14, 2021

OLIVIA RODRIGO HAS ARRIVED. pic.twitter.com/d4yabl9VjG — Elyse PG (@elysepg) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo enters the West Wing for today's White House meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to help with vaccine outreach. https://t.co/UKiILat4k5 pic.twitter.com/vViRwjVoXY — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 14, 2021

