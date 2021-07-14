News & Politics

Olivia Rodrigo Is in the White House

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote the Covid-19 vaccine, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is visiting the White House today to help promote vaccines for young people, but we’re ready to confirm her as the new Commander in Chic. The High School Musical: the Musical actress arrived at the West Wing this morning in a peplum blazer and matching plaid skirt, serving what can only be described as “Cher Horowitz goes to Washington” realness. Rodrigo juxtaposed the ₜᵢₙᵢₑₛₜ black purse with a set of towering white heels, and we have to ask: Did security need to X-ray her shoes? Either way, the “Good 4 U” singer is working the White House path like a red carpet event—and good 4 her! Take a look at Rodrigo’s entrance:

Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

