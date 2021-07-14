News & Politics

The Red Line Will Be Even More Difficult This Summer

A tunnel ventilation project will cause two weekend shutdowns, among other delays.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by ellisonphoto via iStock.

If you depend on the Red Line, prepare for some disruption this summer. Construction that’s part of Metro’s Tunnel Ventilation Pilot Project, which is designed to upgrade fire safety between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park, will begin this Saturday, July 17, and continue through Sunday, August 29.

During this time, there will be trains operating every 18 minutes between Shady Grove and Glenmont, with continuous single-tracking between Dupont Circle and Van Ness, according to WMATAAdditional trains that operate every 9 minutes will run weekdays until 7 PM between Glenmont and Farragut North.

Two shutdowns will also occur at Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stations the weekends of August 7-8 and August 28-29. On those weekends, Red Line trains will be available between the Shady Grove and Van Ness stops and the Dupont Circle and Glenmont stops. Shuttle buses will bridge the gap between the closed stations, taking riders between Dupont Circle and Van Ness. 

The planned ventilation project will build infrastructure for smoke evacuation fans in the event of smoke or fire emergencies. The project may require additional shutdowns and single tracking in 2022. 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jason Fontelieu
Jason Fontelieu
Editorial Fellow

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day