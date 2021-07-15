Dave Chappelle Is Returning to the Kennedy Center in August

Dave Chappelle is back at the Kennedy Center next month, but it’s not for a standup performance. The award-winning comedian will be screening his new documentary, Untitled, in the Concert Hall on August 1.

The feature focuses on Chappelle’s rural Ohio hometown and how it dealt with pandemic-related economic challenges and emotional turmoil following the murder of George Floyd. The film follows Chappelle as he provides economic and comedic relief through live comedy shows in his neighbor’s cornfield.

Chappelle was born and raised in the DC area, but later moved to rural Ohio after his parents separated. He received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in 2019, and has been awarded four Emmys and three Grammys.

You can buy tickets to the screening here.

