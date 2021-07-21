Here Are the Honorees for This Year’s Kennedy Center Honors

The five honorees for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors were announced today: Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, opera singer Justino Díaz, actress and entertainer Bette Midler, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, and Motown founder Berry Gordy will all receive the award for lifetime artistic achievement at this year’s gala.

The event will take place December 5 and will be broadcast on CBS at a later date. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 ceremony had to be postponed to June of this year, and the typically one-night event took place over the course of a week in a series of locales.

The Kennedy Center will begin celebrating its 50th anniversary in September, which is also when the space plans to re-open in full post-Covid.

