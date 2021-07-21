News & Politics

Here Are the Honorees for This Year’s Kennedy Center Honors

Justino Díaz, Berry Gordy, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and Joni Mitchell will be honored.

DC's Kennedy Center. Photo courtesy of iStock.

The five honorees for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors were announced today: Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, opera singer Justino Díaz, actress and entertainer Bette Midler, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, and Motown founder Berry Gordy will all receive the award for lifetime artistic achievement at this year’s gala.

The event will take place December 5 and will be broadcast on CBS at a later date. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 ceremony had to be postponed to June of this year, and the typically one-night event took place over the course of a week in a series of locales.

The Kennedy Center will begin celebrating its 50th anniversary in September, which is also when the space plans to re-open in full post-Covid.

