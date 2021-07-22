Washington Performing Arts Will Resume Live Performances Next Month

The Washington Performing Arts will begin hosting live performances next month after more than a year of online events. The upcoming season will feature classical music and contemporary dance performances at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Theatre, and other venues across the DC area.

This year’s programming series will be smaller than normal with only 20 events instead of the usual 35 to 40. The season will kick off on September 11 with a free tribute by the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choir and a performance by former child jazz prodigy Matthew Whitaker. There will also be classical performances by award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma and vocalist Joyce DiDonato, a premiere of the hybrid-theatre production English with An Accent, and community programming to showcase local talents and teach youth about the performing arts.

Season passes will be available for purchase on Tuesday, August 31. Individual tickets to performances will go online on Wednesday, September 15. You can find more information about the events schedule and tickets here.

