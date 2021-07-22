Things to Do

Washington Performing Arts Will Resume Live Performances Next Month

The performing arts group's new season will feature classical music powerhouses, community programming, and contemporary dance performances.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

The Washington Performing Arts will begin hosting live performances next month after more than a year of online events. The upcoming season will feature classical music and contemporary dance performances at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Theatre, and other venues across the DC area.

This year’s programming series will be smaller than normal with only 20 events instead of the usual 35 to 40. The season will kick off on September 11 with a free tribute by the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choir and a performance by former child jazz prodigy Matthew Whitaker. There will also be classical performances by award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma and vocalist Joyce DiDonato, a premiere of the hybrid-theatre production English with An Accent, and community programming to showcase local talents and teach youth about the performing arts.

Season passes will be available for purchase on Tuesday, August 31. Individual tickets to performances will go online on Wednesday, September 15. You can find more information about the events schedule and tickets here.

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day