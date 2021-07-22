Barkhaus

516 E. Bellefonte Ave., Alexandria

Cheer on furry athletes at The Dog Games. The dog-friendly Alexandria bar is hosting competitions for your four-legged friends, like tricks and a costume contest. The games will be held on Saturday, August 7 from 5 to 8 PM complete with food and drink specials. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Special Olympics.

Church Hall

1070 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Drink $8 steins of Narragansett and munch on $6 sweet potato fries every day until 8 PM during the games. The Georgetown beer hall is also offering four frozen boozy beverages, each $10: a classic margarita, a passion fruit margarita, a strawberry daiquiri, and a whiskey colada.

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Kick off the Olympics at this Logan Circle spot. All the TVs and a big screen will show the opening ceremonies starting at 7 AM on Friday, July 23. Doors open at 8 AM daily following the opening ceremonies. A full breakfast menu is available along with chef Tom Crewnshaw’s specialty All-American Breakfast for $15 that includes ricotta and raspberry-stuffed French toast topped with blackberries, and sides of applewood bacon and breakfast potatoes.

The Game

2411 18th St., NW

For the duration of the Olympics, chef Jo-Jo Valenzuela’s Adams Morgan sports bar is offering $5 beers, $5 Evan Williams bourbons, and $8 whiskey mules. Happy hour runs all night long for the opening ceremonies on Friday, July 23, and the late night menu will be available for select events. Check their social channels for updates.

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Rd., Alexandria

Grab a medal-themed prix fixe menu offering and watch the Olympics from one of the five TVs at the Del Ray beer garden. The bronze offering is a 10” pizza and draft beer or glass of wine for $25; the silver choice includes white bean dip or spinach-artichoke dip for $37; and the gold choice adds a dessert for $47. The menus are available Monday through Thursday from July 23 through Aug. 8.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

If you aren’t setting your alarm for 4 AM to catch the Olympics live, head over to the NoMa beer garden for rebroadcasts of the day’s games. All TVs will be showing the games, starting at 7:30 PM on Friday, July 23 through Aug. 8. Take part in Olympic trivia on Monday nights from 7 to 10 PM and other weekly competitions with prizes and giveaways.