The Anthem Reopens on Friday With Dave Chappelle

The Anthem is finally back in business. DC native Dave Chappelle will welcome audiences with a show at The Wharf venue on Friday evening.
While there isn’t a description of what Chappelle’s show will be, there’s a disclaimer that no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed. Instead, guests will have to put all phones and smartwatches in pouches that won’t be unlocked until the end of the show. Attendees will be in possession of their pouched phone the whole time, and the unlocking stations in the lobby will be accessible throughout the night.
Tickets to Chappelle’s show go on sale this evening at 5 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the show begins at 8.
Chapelle will also be at the Kennedy Center in August to screen his new documentary.
The Anthem has shows scheduled into next year. Here’s what’s coming up (so far) through December:
07/30: Dave Chappelle
08/07: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
08/15: Jason Mraz – Look For The Good Live! Summer Tour 2021 featuring Southern Avenue
08/17: Modest Mouse featuring The Districts
08/28: Lil Durk
09/08: Kesha with special guest Betty Who
09/11: King Crimson featuring The Zappa Band
09/21: Live Nation Presents… Juanes – Origen Tour 2021
09/24: Bleachers featuring Claud
09/26: Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes featuring Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, THICK
09/28: Rufus Wainwright & José González
09/29: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021 featuring Steel Pulse, Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle
10/01: Trey Anastasio Band
10/04: Jungle
10/06: Rodrigo y Gabriela – By Request
10/08: Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles – Fall Tour 2021
10/09: LANY: gg bb xx tour featuring keshi
10/10: NEEDTOBREATHE – Into The Mystery Tour featuring SWITCHFOOT, The New Respects
10/11: An Evening With Dead Can Dance
10/12: James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart Tour
10/14: Future Islands featuring A Place To Bury Strangers
10/15: Porter Robinson featuring Jai Wolf
10/16: U Street Music Hall Presents… Marc Rebillet – Third Dose Tour 2021
10/19: Porter Robinson featuring Jai Wolf
10/26: Phoebe Bridgers
10/29: All Good Presents…Pigeons Playing Ping Pong featuring SunSquabi
10/30: Katie Couric: ”Going There” Live
11/07: Collective Soul featuring Better Than Ezra, Tonic
11/11: Sylvan Esso featuring Lido Pimienta
11/13: All Good Presents…Billy Strings
11/16: The Flaming Lips – American Head American Tour featuring Particle Kid
11/17: Purity Ring featuring Dawn Richard
11/19: Live Nation presents… Brothers Osborne: We’re Not For Everyone Tour featuring Travis Denning, Tenille Townes
11/30: CHVRCHES featuring Donna Missal
12/03: Caamp
12/10 and 12/11: Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour