Dave Chappelle Will Feature Two DC Comedians in Netflix Specials

Comedian and DC native Dave Chappelle will use his newest Netflix venture to feature two prominent local comics: Earthquake and Donnell Rawlings. The project, called “Chappelle’s Home Team,” will comprise four comedy specials, each featuring comedians handpicked by Chappelle, who also acts as an executive producer for the project and will introduce each guest before their performance.

Earthquake is first up on February 28 with the premiere of his special Earthquake: Legendary. Earthquake—known by fans as “Quake”—has appeared on numerous comedy programs and in various recurring roles for shows on networks including BET, CBS, HBO and Comedy Central. He’s also filmed a number of comedy specials for Showtime and is currently in his fourth season as host of the Sirius XM radio show Quake’s House (produced by Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Network).

The next Washingtonian to be featured, Donnell Rawlings, has appeared in numerous films and television series, including recurring spots on The Wire and Chappelle’s 2003-2006 sketch comedy show, Chappelle’s Show. He recently released his third comedy album, Y’all Need to Chill, and is the creator and host of The Donnell Rawlings Show, which he describes as a “reality show about a podcast.”

A date for the premier of Rawlings’ special has yet to be announced. The other comedians to be featured in the series haven’t been announced yet either.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career. Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment,” Chappelle said in a press release.