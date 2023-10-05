10 Very Funny Comedians to See in the DC Area This Fall

Happy Thursday, DC!

Expect to laugh all season long as both celebrity and rising star comics tour the Washington, DC-area this fall. These are a few notable jokesters to be on the lookout for:

Warner Theatre | October 5

Tickets for comedian Chelsea Handler’s standup at the Kennedy Center are sold out, but you can laugh at the actress’ jokes at her other late-night show, at the Warner Theatre ($55+).

Wharf | October 6-8

Panels, podcasts, comedy classes, live music, and a ton of laughs are on the schedule for the inaugural Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival. The comic showcase highlighting BIPOC performers brings star-studded local actors and personalities such as Yvonne Orgi and Tommy Davidson to the Wharf for three days of improv, workshops, standup shows, and more (prices vary).

Howard Theatre | October 6

British comic Russell Howard will be in town for one night only, filling Howard Theatre with energy and chuckles. You can listen to his uncynical quips in-person ahead of his new Wonderbox podcast dropping this month ($56+).

Lincoln Theatre | October 10-13

Despite (or perhaps partly because of?) the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle in recent years, all seven of his DC shows are sold out as he returns home on this tour. There’s still time to snag a seat from third-party resellers ($100+).

Lincoln Theatre | October 14

Best known for her hit podcast 2 Dope Queens, the HBO creator and standup comedian plans to get “Messy AF” on her US tour, and she’s inviting her fans to join in on the shenanigans ($35+).

DC Improv | October 20-21

Homegrown entertainment venue DC Improv hosts a special run of shows over a span of two nights for comedy icon George Wallace and his funny veteran friends, Chris Paul and Sylvia Traymore Morrison. Local fans can expect to giggle at DC-inspired jokes. Morrison lives in the area, and Paul used to write for the Tom Joyner Morning Show ($45+).

Lincoln Theatre | October 21

Viral #dropchallenge sensation Atsuko Okatsuka—recognized for her witty storytelling and vibrant fashion—arrives in DC to share her popular personal narrations on marriage, family, and childhood ($30+).

Capital One Arena | November 9

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler wrapped up a trek of live shows earlier this year, and has no plans to slow down. The movie star’s new “I Missed You Tour” is set to land in more than 20 arenas this fall with a stop at Capital One Arena; we recommend preparing for uncontrollable cheer ($39+).

DAR Constitution Hall and Warner Theatre | November 16-18

You may roll into the aisles with laughter at this solo set of standup performances. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is promising admirers that his nearly sold-out DC visit will be “The Second Best Night of Your Life” ($45+).

DC Improv | November 17-19

Emerging movie actor Sabrina Wu is on the road to comedy fame after their hysterical appearance in the film Joy Ride. The former Disney+ writer’s journey to DC from New York includes five back-to-back live shows on the DC Improv stage ($22+).

