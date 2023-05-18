About Guide to Standup Comedy in DC
Not sure what your first step should be? From where to go to how to perform, our guide has you covered.
Adams Bomb
Dirty Water
816 H St., NE
Momentous Comedy
Astro Beer Hall
1306 G St., NW
Catfish Comedy
Shenanigans Irish Pub
2450 18th St., NW
Broken Mic
The Comedy Loft
1523 22nd St., NW
Bulldog Comedy
Bulldog Sports Bar
713 H St., NW
First-timer friendly!
Mad Hatter Mondays
Mattie & Eddie’s
1301 S. Joyce St., Arlington
First-timer friendly!
The Lou Room
Zissimos Bar
1023 W. 36th St., Baltimore
Capital Laughs: The Comedy Shuffle
Comedy Loft
1523 22nd St., NW
Caution: The onstage host can and will interrupt or roast you.
Comedy Shows Near Me
Public Bar Live
1214 18th St., NW
Dead Horse Comedy
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St. S., Arlington
First-timer friendly!
ESP’s interGalactic Open Mic
Galactic Panther
1303 King St., Alexandria
Riff the Mic
Electric Palm Restaurant
12745 Sea Ray Ln., Woodbridge
Spaghetti on the Beach
Hamilton’s Bar & Grill
223 Second St., NW
First-timer friendly!
Hops N Shine Comedy Open Mic
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria
First-timer friendly!
This article appears in the May 2023 issue of Washingtonian.