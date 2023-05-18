Things to Do

14 Open Mics to Try Standup Comedy in DC

Local open mics to perform your first standup—or just watch

Photograph courtesy of Adams Bomb Comedy.
Guide to Standup Comedy in DC

About Guide to Standup Comedy in DC

Not sure what your first step should be? From where to go to how to perform, our guide has you covered.

Adams Bomb

Dirty Water

816 H St., NE

Momentous Comedy

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G St., NW

Catfish Comedy

Shenanigans Irish Pub

2450 18th St., NW

Broken Mic

The Comedy Loft

1523 22nd St., NW

 

Bulldog Comedy

Bulldog Sports Bar

713 H St., NW

First-timer friendly!

Mad Hatter Mondays

Mattie & Eddie’s

1301 S. Joyce St., Arlington

First-timer friendly!

The Lou Room

Zissimos Bar

1023 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Capital Laughs: The Comedy Shuffle

Comedy Loft

1523 22nd St., NW

Caution: The onstage host can and will interrupt or roast you.

Comedy Shows Near Me

Public Bar Live

1214 18th St., NW

Dead Horse Comedy

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd St. S., Arlington

First-timer friendly!

ESP’s interGalactic Open Mic

Galactic Panther

1303 King St., Alexandria

Riff the Mic

Electric Palm Restaurant

12745 Sea Ray Ln., Woodbridge

 

Spaghetti on the Beach

Hamilton’s Bar & Grill

223 Second St., NW

First-timer friendly!

Hops N Shine Comedy Open Mic

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

First-timer friendly!

This article appears in the May 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Jessica M. Goldstein
Jessica M. Goldstein

Jessica M. Goldstein is a contributing editor at Washingtonian. She has written for the Washington Post, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Vulture, and others.

