May 2023: Summer Escapes

Take a peek inside the May issue on newsstands now.

Photograph by Sunshine Solimen/@withsunshinesol.

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Wayne Rooney Is Serious

Wayne Rooney is possibly the greatest English soccer player ever. Just what is he doing in Leesburg? Photograph by Melissa Lyttle.

The English soccer legend is eyeing a return to the sport’s grandest stage, this time as a coach. But first, he’s working to turn DC United around—and show just how much he’s grown. By Leander Schaerlaeckens.

 

Amateur Hour

No Joke: The DC Improv hosts the area’s premier open-mic nights. Photograph by Evy Mages .

DC’s thriving standup-comedy scene is especially welcoming to hobbyists, newcomers, and people who don’t tell jokes for a living­—at least not yet. Here’s how to join the funny. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

 

Summer Escapes

Ride the rapids at Wisp Resort’s recirculating whitewater course in McHenry, Maryland. Photograph courtesy of Wisp Resort.

Scenic hikes, sunset kayaking, a relaxed bike ride around an island, and other fun outdoor adventures that are an easy drive away. By Damare Baker, Keely Bastow, Daniella Byck, Katie Kenny, and Jessica Ruf.

 

Washington Women in Journalism Awards

Counter clockwise from upper right: Photograph of Kelly O’Donnell, Asma Khalid, and Jacqueline Alemany by Jeff Elkins ; Gloria Borger courtesy of CNN.

This year’s winners have led the industry in covering breaking news and politics. By Damare Baker and Jessica Ruf.

CAPITAL COMMENT

A Cut Above: Photographer Steven Cummings—who took this photo of a DC barbershop in 1998—is the subject of a thoughtful new documentary. Photograph by Steven Cummings.

Four DC Documentaries to Watch: Chocolate Lens, DC’s Shoes, The Black Fire Documentary, We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC. By Keely Bastow, Rob Brunner, Andrew Beaujon.

Ron DeSantis Is Allegedly the Latest Politician With Unhinged Eating Habits: Weird politician food incidents, ranked. By Jessica Sidman.

You Don’t Know Jackie: A look at Jackie Kennedy’s newspaper column. By Sylvie McNamara.

A Cure for Cancer?: Can this new federal agency cure cancer? By Luke Mullins.

WHERE & WHEN

Photograph of Polachek by Aidan Zamiri; “In Memoriam” by Robert Houle; Rob McCoury and friends by Marisa Muldoon/DelFest; The Walkmen courtesy of Kip Kouri; Good Bones courtesy of Play Page Heros; Kali Uchis by Cho Gi-Seok; The Sleeping Beauty by @xmbphotography; Ronald Thompson’s “Bird’s-Eye View of Capitol Dome and the Mall” courtesy of George Washington University Museum and Textile Museum; La Bohème by Scott Suchman .

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Briana Thomas.

IQ

Jim Risen. Photograph by Jeff Elkins .

Interview: A new book explores the lasting impact of a 1970s effort to expose intelligence misbehavior. By Sylvie McNamara.

Hair metal Lives!: How a festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion became a haven for tons of ’80s bands that once ruled MTV. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, STYLE & TRAVEL

Water, Water, Everywhere: Eastern Shore day trips that offer great water views—no boating required. Photograph by Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.

Best Spa Experiences: We sent out testers, surveyed locals, and combed through reviews to find the best. Edited by Amy Moeller.

12 Great Day Trips to the Eastern Shore: Eat crabs on a dock, stroll to a hidden beach, and other ways to enjoy a water view without leaving dry land. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

The couple behind DC’s Rooster & Owl recently debuted Falls Church’s Ellie Bird, which serves this kimchi bouillabaisse. Photograph by Albert Ting.

The Bazaar by José Andrés: The chef’s splashy new Spanish spot is one of DC’s hottest restaurants. By Ann Limpert.

Upper Crust: Chefs are clamoring to serve loaves from Riverdale Park’s Manifest Bread. By Jessica Sidman.

A More Perfect Oyster: One Chesapeake farmer is out to create the ultimate bivalve. By Anna Spiegel.

New and Noteworthy: Dining debuts we’re excited about. By Anna Spiegel.

HOME

With the Grain: See three bathroom projects featuring of-the-moment wood vanities, such as this one in Bethesda. Photograph by © Allen Russ Photography.

Wood Works: Statement-making wood is showing up in bathrooms. It’s all about bringing the outdoors in. By Mimi Montgomery.

The Briefing: Chevy Chase: The latest in food, drink, and fun around this neighborhood. By Cynthia Hacinli.

Off the Market: Some of the area’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Holley Simmons. Photograph by Evy Mages .

Flower-shop owner Holley Simmons’s toughest Mother’s Day. By Amy Moeller.

