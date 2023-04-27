This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Wayne Rooney Is Serious

The English soccer legend is eyeing a return to the sport’s grandest stage, this time as a coach. But first, he’s working to turn DC United around—and show just how much he’s grown. By Leander Schaerlaeckens.

Amateur Hour

DC’s thriving standup-comedy scene is especially welcoming to hobbyists, newcomers, and people who don’t tell jokes for a living­—at least not yet. Here’s how to join the funny. By Jessica M. Goldstein.

Summer Escapes

Scenic hikes, sunset kayaking, a relaxed bike ride around an island, and other fun outdoor adventures that are an easy drive away. By Damare Baker, Keely Bastow, Daniella Byck, Katie Kenny, and Jessica Ruf.

This year’s winners have led the industry in covering breaking news and politics. By Damare Baker and Jessica Ruf.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Four DC Documentaries to Watch: Chocolate Lens, DC’s Shoes, The Black Fire Documentary, We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC. By Keely Bastow, Rob Brunner, Andrew Beaujon.

Ron DeSantis Is Allegedly the Latest Politician With Unhinged Eating Habits: Weird politician food incidents, ranked. By Jessica Sidman.

You Don’t Know Jackie: A look at Jackie Kennedy’s newspaper column. By Sylvie McNamara.

A Cure for Cancer?: Can this new federal agency cure cancer? By Luke Mullins.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Briana Thomas.

IQ

Interview: A new book explores the lasting impact of a 1970s effort to expose intelligence misbehavior. By Sylvie McNamara.

Hair metal Lives!: How a festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion became a haven for tons of ’80s bands that once ruled MTV. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, STYLE & TRAVEL

Best Spa Experiences: We sent out testers, surveyed locals, and combed through reviews to find the best. Edited by Amy Moeller.

12 Great Day Trips to the Eastern Shore: Eat crabs on a dock, stroll to a hidden beach, and other ways to enjoy a water view without leaving dry land. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

The Bazaar by José Andrés: The chef’s splashy new Spanish spot is one of DC’s hottest restaurants. By Ann Limpert.

Upper Crust: Chefs are clamoring to serve loaves from Riverdale Park’s Manifest Bread. By Jessica Sidman.

A More Perfect Oyster: One Chesapeake farmer is out to create the ultimate bivalve. By Anna Spiegel.

New and Noteworthy: Dining debuts we’re excited about. By Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Wood Works: Statement-making wood is showing up in bathrooms. It’s all about bringing the outdoors in. By Mimi Montgomery.

The Briefing: Chevy Chase: The latest in food, drink, and fun around this neighborhood. By Cynthia Hacinli.

Off the Market: Some of the area’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Flower-shop owner Holley Simmons’s toughest Mother’s Day. By Amy Moeller.