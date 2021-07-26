The Anthem Reopens on Friday With Dave Chappelle

The Anthem is finally back in business. DC native Dave Chappelle will welcome audiences with a show at The Wharf venue on Friday evening.

While there isn’t a description of what Chappelle’s show will be, there’s a disclaimer that no cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed. Instead, guests will have to put all phones and smartwatches in pouches that won’t be unlocked until the end of the show. Attendees will be in possession of their pouched phone the whole time, and the unlocking stations in the lobby will be accessible throughout the night.

Tickets to Chappelle’s show go on sale this evening at 5 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the show begins at 8.

Chapelle will also be at the Kennedy Center in August to screen his new documentary.

The Anthem has shows scheduled into next year. Here’s what’s coming up (so far) through December:

07/30: Dave Chappelle

08/07: Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

08/15: Jason Mraz – Look For The Good Live! Summer Tour 2021 featuring Southern Avenue

08/17: Modest Mouse featuring The Districts

08/28: Lil Durk

09/08: Kesha with special guest Betty Who

09/11: King Crimson featuring The Zappa Band

09/21: Live Nation Presents… Juanes – Origen Tour 2021

09/24: Bleachers featuring Claud

09/26: Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes featuring Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, THICK

09/28: Rufus Wainwright & José González

09/29: Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021 featuring Steel Pulse, Kabaka Pyramid, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle

10/01: Trey Anastasio Band

10/04: Jungle

10/06: Rodrigo y Gabriela – By Request

10/08: Mt. Joy & Trampled By Turtles – Fall Tour 2021

10/09: LANY: gg bb xx tour featuring keshi

10/10: NEEDTOBREATHE – Into The Mystery Tour featuring SWITCHFOOT, The New Respects

10/11: An Evening With Dead Can Dance

10/12: James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart Tour

10/14: Future Islands featuring A Place To Bury Strangers

10/15: Porter Robinson featuring Jai Wolf

10/16: U Street Music Hall Presents… Marc Rebillet – Third Dose Tour 2021

10/19: Porter Robinson featuring Jai Wolf

10/26: Phoebe Bridgers

10/29: All Good Presents…Pigeons Playing Ping Pong featuring SunSquabi

10/30: Katie Couric: ”Going There” Live

11/07: Collective Soul featuring Better Than Ezra, Tonic

11/11: Sylvan Esso featuring Lido Pimienta

11/13: All Good Presents…Billy Strings

11/16: The Flaming Lips – American Head American Tour featuring Particle Kid

11/17: Purity Ring featuring Dawn Richard

11/19: Live Nation presents… Brothers Osborne: We’re Not For Everyone Tour featuring Travis Denning, Tenille Townes

11/30: CHVRCHES featuring Donna Missal

12/03: Caamp

12/10 and 12/11: Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour