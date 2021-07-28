6 Exciting New Food and Drink Destinations at Union Market

Italian ice comes in such flavors as passion-fruit and blueberry, plus you can grab creative candies including mango-chili gummy bears and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds.

Nicholas Martino, an acolyte of famed British chef Marco Pierre White, is frying up beer-battered fish and triple-cooked chips. He’ll wrap bangers from nearby Harvey’s Market into puff-pastry rolls.

Bowls that ping with an international array of flavors—one mixes Vietnamese pho with adobo-spiced chicken—are the draw at this fast-casual stand from Enrique Limardo, also behind the mod-Latin menus at DC’s Seven Reasons and Imperfecto.

Riverdale Park’s 2Fifty Texas BBQ has been luring ’cue fans with its glorious brisket since opening last year. This smaller offshoot is also turning out pulled-pork sandwiches, three-meat trays, and bottled sauces.

Maryland native Alex McCoy, the chef from Adams Morgan’s burger-centric Lucky Buns, is bringing his all-you-can-eat crab pop-up back for a second summer. It’ll take over the front patio.

The Euro-style bakery, which grew out of farmers markets, marks its crusty loaves of sourdough with words like “Love” and “Dream.” Look out for summery focaccia and lemon-ginger scones.

Union Market, 1309 Fifth St., NE.

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

