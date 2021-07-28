Food

6 Exciting New Food and Drink Destinations at Union Market

Vendors for local steamed crabs, Italian ice, barbecue, and more.

Written by
and
| Published on

Sweet Scoops

Italian ice comes in such flavors as passion-fruit and blueberry, plus you can grab creative candies including mango-chili gummy bears and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds.

 

Aboveground

Nicholas Martino, an acolyte of famed British chef Marco Pierre White, is frying up beer-battered fish and triple-cooked chips. He’ll wrap bangers from nearby Harvey’s Market into puff-pastry rolls.

 

Immigrant Food

Bowls that ping with an international array of flavors—one mixes Vietnamese pho with adobo-spiced chicken—are the draw at this fast-casual stand from Enrique Limardo, also behind the mod-Latin menus at DC’s Seven Reasons and Imperfecto.

 

2Fifty Central Texas Style Barbecue

Riverdale Park’s 2Fifty Texas BBQ has been luring ’cue fans with its glorious brisket since opening last year. This smaller offshoot is also turning out pulled-pork sandwiches, three-meat trays, and bottled sauces.

 

Crabs n’ Crushes

Maryland native Alex McCoy, the chef from Adams Morgan’s burger-centric Lucky Buns, is bringing his all-you-can-eat crab pop-up back for a second summer. It’ll take over the front patio.

 

Ravenhook

The Euro-style bakery, which grew out of farmers markets, marks its crusty loaves of sourdough with words like “Love” and “Dream.” Look out for summery focaccia and lemon-ginger scones.

Union Market, 1309 Fifth St., NE.

Photographs courtesy of EDENS.

This article appears in the July 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day