Video: Metro Is Crowded Again, Ew

This morning saw one of the clearest signs of the DC’s return to pre-pandemic norms: the notorious Red Line—bless its heart—was delayed due to a “train malfunction.” Naturally, there was a bit of frustration from commuters who were running late. But one video of the scene circulating on Twitter shows a train car stuffed with bodies on bodies (many masked, a few unmasked) packed in the small space with standing-room only. Adem Arac’s reaction is probably relatable to everyone who suffered the stuffy ride—”heavily sobs internally.”

UPDATED: Red Line Delay: Expect residual delays to Shady Grove due to an earlier train malfunction outside Takoma. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) July 28, 2021

This is why I don't take the metro in DC @wmata @Metrorailinfo The first day I decide not to drive.. it's delays waiting on a train for 22 🤬 minutes #lasttime — PRINCESS (@bksweetpea) July 28, 2021

@wmata THIS IS FUCKING RIDICULOUS IVE BEEN WAITING ON THIS TRAIN FOR 30 MINS — jay darryl (@ijaydarryl) July 28, 2021

