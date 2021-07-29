Premier Belle Haven Riverview Colonial! This incomparable home features resplendent river vistas from three levels. The living is easy, and the year-round resort lifestyle is within your grasp in this property unlike any other.

Majestically sited overlooking the grand Potomac and Belle Haven Country Club, this home features a welcoming gallery foyer with large room sizes, wide hallways, and gleaming hardwood flooring. It has been strategically positioned with 4 balconies and a deck to maximize viewing.

The main level features a study, stone sunroom, and generous living and dining rooms. The eat-in kitchen quality is exceptional and adjacent is the window-filled family room with river perspective and overlooking the stone patio. Upstairs the expansive hallway leads to five bedrooms including the Primary suite with marble bathroom, walk-in closet, and rocking chair veranda. The third floor features another study with river-vista balcony while the large sixth bedroom/recreation area and bath could serve as overflow guest space. The lower walk-out level has an oversized garage, laundry room, and spectacular 1,500-bottle wine cellar. From the elegantly curated boxwood garden to the basketball court this property checks all the boxes for quality primetime living.

Address: 6115 Vernon Terrace, Alexandria, VA

Contact:

Janet Caterson Price

McEnearney Associates Realtors

703.622.5984

jprice@mcenearney.com

www.janetpricehomes.com