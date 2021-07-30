Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, July 30 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Need summer Restaurant Week guidance? Wondering about how our current issue’s list of DC’s 40 best burgers came together? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! It’s been awhile—I spent a couple weeks away gorging on fried perch and frozen lemonade on the shores of Lake Erie—but it’s good to be back. What’s on your mind today, folks? Ask your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…