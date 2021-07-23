10 New Restaurants to Try for DC Summer Restaurant Week

Summer Restaurant Week returns on Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15. The promotion, which includes 200-plus restaurants in the greater DC area, is moving out of its pandemic focus on carryout—though you’ll still find some family-style takeout meals and cocktails to-go. Participating restaurants will offer dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per-person, as well as $22 lunches and brunches. Here are 10 new restaurants—and Restaurant Week newcomers—to try.

Ala

1320 19th St., NW

Ala, the Turkish word representing a mix of colors, stays true to its name with a colorful mix of ingredients. The Levantine restaurant will serve $35 and $55 menus during Restaurant Week, offering delivery, takeout, indoor, and outdoor dining. Brunch, dinner

Gatsby

1201 Half St., SE

This 1920s glam diner outside of Nationals Park typically offers upscale riffs on classics like meatloaf and chicken pot pie—plus some unique vegan options. For Restaurant Week, they’re offering a $35 set menu and the entire table must participate. Brunch, dinner

Gogi Yogi

1921 8th St., NW

Head to this Korean tabletop barbecue in Shaw for all-you-can-eat dinner menus ($35 and $55), plus dishes like bibimbap and japchae noodles at lunch. The specials, which include a paired wine or cocktail, are only available for dine-in. Lunch, dinner

Gypsy Kitchen

1825 14th St., NW

This Mediterranean restaurant is celebrating its one year anniversary in August, but it’s brand new to Restaurant Week. The $55 restaurant menu includes various tapas and small plates with flavors from from Spain, Greece, Lebanon, Morocco, and Israel, all paired with wine or a cocktail. Enjoy the meal indoors, on a huge rooftop patio, or at home with takeout. Dinner

La Bise

800 Connecticut Ave., NW

Restaurateur Ashok Bajaj’s replacement for the Oval Room just debuted near the White House. Try the chic, modern French brasserie for dinner, where patrons can pick an appetizer, main course, and dessert for a three-course meal ($55 per person). All entrees, including dishes like seared duck breast or king salmon coulibiac, can be paired with wine or a cocktail. Takeout and outdoor dining will be available in addition to indoor. Dinner

Mi Casa

1647 20th St., NW

This upscale Tex-Mex restaurant just debuted in Dupont Circle with sizzling fajitas, enchiladas, and more. Try a selection from the $35 menu on the large patio, indoors, or for takeout. Brunch, dinner

Shibuya Eatery

2321 18th St., NW

Chef Darren Norris’s Japanese restaurant in Adams Morgan will offer a $22 lunch menu that includes a salmon-avocado roll to start, followed by homemade noodle bowls and mochi ice cream. For dinner, they’ll offer $35 and $55 dinner menus that include a sushi roll and a dish from their charcoal grill. Delivery, outdoor dining, and takeout will be available. Pair your meal with wine or a cocktail from their second floor bar, Death Punch. Lunch, dinner

Taqueria Xochi

924 U St., NW

Hop on the birria taco trend at this U Street taqueria, which offers a Mexican street food Restaurant Week menu for $35 and $55. The packages are only available to go, and delivery will be available. Dinner

Truluck’s

700 K. St., NW

This swanky seafood chain’s $55 Restaurant Week menu features options like Hawaiian ahi tuna and lobster bisque. The three-course meal is available for dine-in only. Dinner

Whino

4238 Wilson Blvd, 22203

Arlington’s new restaurant, wine bar, and art gallery is equally eclectic in its flavors. Guests can choose between a $35 menu for two, or a $55 per person option. Plates include a charcuterie and cheese selection along with tapas and dessert. Highlights from the $55 menu include scallop aguachile and prime beef sliders. Dinner

