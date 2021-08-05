This 5-bedroom townhome at Gloriana features luxurious details that cannot be found anywhere else in the neighborhood. The main living level features an ultra-sleek modern kitchen, waterfall quartz counters, panelized refrigerator, Fulgor Milano oven, Bosch Induction cooktop, Brizo kitchen faucet, and oversized pantry cabinet. The whole home is outfitted with built-in Sonos speakers, 4th Generation Nest Thermostats, multiple outdoor spaces, wide plank wood flooring and historically detailed oversized windows.

The oversized primary bedroom leads to a walkthrough closet, and a huge primary bath outfitted with Delta chrome fixtures, hand shower, and easy access controls. The oversized tiling and stunning marble feature wall will leave you at peace.

Continue upstairs to the top floor den with built in wet bar and wine fridge before you reach your private roof deck.

On the terrace level is a beautiful in-law suite, with its own entry, complete with kitchenette, that can be locked off completely from the rest of the home. Private parking is accessed off the rear alley. The brick and cast stone facade on the front of this incredible blends beautifully with Bloomingdale’s historic character.

From trendy new restaurants and shops to sought-after breweries and farmers markets, homeowners will enjoy the refreshed energy of Bloomingdale alongside decades-old establishments. Living in this new townhome places a plethora of amenities out your door to support your active lifestyle.

About the Developer:

This incredible property was co-developed by a team of local real estate heavyweights: United Investments, Kadida Development and Alliance Real Estate. This dynamic combination with decades of experience in the luxury home market has been behind the success of several recognizable addresses across the Greater Washington Metropolitan Region.

Address: 144-B S St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Price: Priced at $1,199,900

Builder: United Investments. Kadida Development and Alliance Real Estate

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5-Bed, 3.5 Baths, + Den

Square footage: 2,350

View model: Sunday August 8th 1-4pm – In person only

Contact: 202.550.6064 or https://www.glorianadc.com