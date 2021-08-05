Several DC Theaters Will Require Vaccinations for In-Person Shows

Some major DC area theaters are joining together to require vaccinations for those who want to attend shows inside. The theaters currently involved in the effort are Arena Stage, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Constellation Theatre Company, GALA Hispanic Theatre, The Keegan Theatre, Mosaic Theater Company of DC, Round House Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, Synetic Theater, Theater J, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. More theaters are expected to join in the coming weeks.

Currently, the theaters’ vaccination requirement will run through December of this year, though that end date will be reviewed in October. Exemptions for the vaccination rule will be made for children under 12, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs that prevent vaccination. These individuals will be required to show proof of a timely negative Covid test before the show. All attendees will be required to wear masks indoors.

Join the conversation!