Where Do You Need to Mask Up in the DMV?

With the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the United States, the CDC has issued new guidance encouraging all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up indoors in areas of substantial spread. Here’s how different parts of the DMV have responded:

Washington DC

Masks are required for all individuals indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Montgomery County

Currently masks are only required for unvaccinated people, but a universal indoor masking requirement is expected to be announced today. Public schools will require them for all, regardless of vaccination status. Gaithersburg is requiring masks for everyone inside its municipal buildings.

Arlington County

County officials recommend following CDC guidance and masking up regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial transmission, but currently only unvaccinated individuals are required to do so. Public schools will require indoor masks for all.

Fairfax County

County officials recommend following CDC guidance and masking up regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial transmission, but currently only unvaccinated individuals are required to do so. Masks are required for all individuals in public school buildings.

Prince George’s County

County officials recommend following CDC guidance and masking up regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial transmission, but currently only unvaccinated individuals are required to do so. Masks will be required for all people inside public school buildings.

Loudoun County

County officials recommend following CDC guidance and masking up regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial transmission, but currently only unvaccinated individuals are required to do so. Masks will be required for all people inside public school buildings.

Prince William County

County officials recommend following CDC guidance and masking up regardless of vaccination status in areas of substantial transmission, but currently only unvaccinated individuals are required to do so. Masks will be required for all people inside public school buildings.

