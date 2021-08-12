The Kennedy Center Is the Latest Venue to Require Proof of Vaccination

The Kennedy Center announced today that, starting September 1, it will require patrons attending shows to be fully vaccinated. There will be exceptions for children under 12 and patrons with a medical condition or religious belief that doesn’t permit vaccination. These individuals will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Many other theater and music venues have announced similar mandates, including Ford’s Theatre. The Black Cat, 9:30 Club, and the Anthem announced a vaccine requirement this week, and a large number of DC theaters joined forces in a similar announcement last week.

Information about vaccination requirements should be available on venue websites, but the app DC Music Live has been tracking vaccine requirements across venues and presents them all on one platform.

Join the conversation!