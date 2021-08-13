Hardwood floors and crown molding throughout the unit, which features an updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, dining room, living room with sliding glass doors to a balcony.

The sunny corner primary bedroom features hardwood floors, walk-in closet, and large bathroom with tub/shower. In unit washer/dryer and coat closet.

Garage spaces #231 and #218. Building features Verizon Fios or Xfinity. Building amenities include a large party room, fitness center, conference room, game room, media room, and an outdoor pool. Located just 2 blocks to Ballston Quarter, Ballston Metro AND the Virginia Square Metro, enjoy all of the restaurants, shopping, and night life that Arlington has to offer! Tons of guest parking on Pollard and 9th Street! Pet friendly! 1 dog and 2 cats per unit. 2nd Parking Space may be rented out.

Address: 880 N Pollard #803, Arlington VA 22203

Features:

1 Bedroom + Den

1 Bathroom

880 sq ft

2 Deeded Parking Space

W/D In unit

Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters

Crown Molding + Hardwood floors

Contact:

Laura Schwartz, Realtor®

McEnearney Associates, Inc. REALTORS

1320 Old Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22101

703.283.6120 (cell)

GuidingYourMove.com

Licensed in VA, DC and MD