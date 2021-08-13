Rudy Giuliani Is Now on Cameo—and a Bunch of Trumpies Are Too

Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in NYC and DC, but he has a new gig. He has finally succumbed to his fate and joined Cameo. That’s the service that lets fans pay “celebrities” (the term is stretched wide here) to send them a recorded personalized greeting for things like birthdays and office roasts.

Riffing on Giuliani’s fall from grace on Wednesday’s Late Night, Seth Meyers went so far as to question the dystopian melding of celebrity and politics in such a public manner. “Sweet, sweet Rudy, he has no idea what he’s in for,” Meyers said. “Right now, a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York is logging onto Cameo and asking Rudy to share the story of the time he went to Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent to interfere in an American election.”

Giuliani is far from the first Trumpie to join the platform. Here’s who else you’ll find shilling from MAGAland.

Donald Trump, Jr.

Rate: $500.

Sample greeting:“I hear you’re just a good, patriotic, hard-working American and a small business owner that’s in support of the movement, MAGA, my father, my family. God, guns, and country. It doesn’t get much better than that, man.”

Rate: $500.

Sample greeting:“I hear you’re just a good, patriotic, hard-working American and a small business owner that’s in support of the movement, MAGA, my father, my family. God, guns, and country. It doesn’t get much better than that, man.”

Former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka

Rate: $99.

Sample greeting: “I’m hearing strange things, you’re drifting a little bit left. Is it true your bride likes Rachel Maddow? That’s very, very disturbing. Pull her back to the real world.”

Former Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle

Rate: $200.

Sample greeting: “I think you already know this, Bill, but the BEST IS YET TO COME. Enjoy your sixtieth.”

Former Trump campaign manager/advisor Corey Lewandowski

Rate: $70.

Sample greeting: “Happy belated 60. I’m thinking maybe Mike, maybe you wanna run for president in 2028. And if so, maybe you’ll hire me to run your campaign.

Former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci

Rate: $57.

Sample greeting: “You have a dog named Mooch? I love that. Hopefully you get another dog and name it Mooch 2. In any event, happy birthday”

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer

Rate: $199.

Sample greeting: “So you’re like, ‘What do I want to celebrate 40 years on earth?’ That’s right, President Trump’s former press secretary! Well, here it is! This is it, night over, you hit it, you got it, everything you wanted. BOOM.”

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Rate: $100.

Sample greeting: “Hey Phil and Leslie, it’s Michael Cohen here, former personal attorney and fixer to thank God out-of-office, and hopefully, and I really mean it my friends, hopefully soon to be indicted and incarcerated, our former idiot-in-chief Donald J. Trump. I’m also the podcaster of Mea Culpa, as well as the author of the number-one New York Times bestseller Disloyal. So, Phil and Leslie…”

Join the conversation!