10 Eateries That Are Extending Their Summer Restaurant Week Deals

DC’s Summer Restaurant Week officially ended Sunday, August 15. But never fear, some area restaurants are still offering deals. Here’s where you’ll continue to find $22 brunches and lunches and dinners at a few different price points (plus, don’t forget, Alexandria Restaurant Week starts Friday):

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

While the three-course $22 brunch is only available at the Fairfax location, the three-course $35 dinner is offered at both of Michael Schlow’s homey Italian spots. Through Sunday, August 22.

Ambar

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Pick up Balkan food for two for $60—entrees like beef kebabs or Atlantic salmon come with cornbread, pita, and housemade pickles. Alongside, you can choose from a list of spreads, vegetable dishes, salads, desserts, and drinks. Takeout only, through Sunday, August 22.

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

606 N. Fayette St, Alexandria

This Old Town French spot is putting out $35 three-coursers. Why not go full Francophile? Escargot, steak frites, and crêpes du jour are all on the menu. Through Saturday, August 28.

Bellissimo Restaurant

10403 Main St., Fairfax

Whether you just want a two-course lunch ($22) or are down for a three-course dinner ($35), this Italian dining room has several menu options to choose from. Add a glass of prosecco for $10 if you’re feeling fancy. Through Sunday, August 22.

Bindaas

3309 Connecticut Ave., NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Not only do the $35 deals at these Indian small-plates restaurants include an appetizer, entree, and dessert, but you also get an extra small plate of either a golgappa (an airy crisp filled with yogurt) or Punjabi samosa. Through Sunday, August 22.

Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

The carryout deal from this mod-American destination costs $95 for two people and $175 for four. Choose between brioche-stuffed chicken or Australian Wagyu beef for the main course. Takeout only, through Sunday, August 22.

Modena

1199 H St., NW

This downtown DC Italian dining room is doing three courses for lunch ($22) or dinner ($35; $55 for four courses). Lean into summer with watermelon gazpacho or olive-oil-poached cod. Through Sunday, August 22.

Officina (Georgetown)

1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Georgetown branch of Nick Stefanelli’s Italian restaurants is offering a $35 three-course meal that includes an appetizer, pasta, and dessert. Add in an entree for $20. We recommend the squid-ink-tinted spaghetti with mussels, pepperoncini, and bread crumbs. Through Sunday, August 22.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

The modern-Israeli small plates restaurant in Cleveland Park is continuing its $35 three-course meals. Choose from dishes like chicken thighs with harissa marinade and pomegranate-labne salmon. Through Sunday, August 22.

TTT

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Both of these Mexican spots is sending out takeout meals for two. They feature your choice of protein (options include fried shrimp, bulgogi, and grilled portobello), plus two sides, dessert (who doesn’t love churros?), and a bottle of wine or cocktail for $60. A four-person fiesta costs $100. Takeout only, through Sunday, August 22.