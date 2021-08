The Washington Monument is closed on Thursday as the National Park Service waits to repair damage from a lightning strike on Sunday. The wrath of Zeus fried the monument’s key-card entry and elevator call systems. NPS is still waiting on the parts it needs to do the work, spokesperson Mike Litterst says.

Washingtonian will continue to cover this story.

