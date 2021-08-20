Finally, We Have Learned What Amazon’s HQ2 Is Supposed to Resemble

Today in news you probably didn’t need to know but that we’re going to tell you anyway: Jeff Bezos has installed an artisan soft-serve ice cream tap in one of his many homes, the New York Post reports.

The Los Angeles-based company behind the ice cream machine, CVT Soft Serve, boasted on Instagram about installing one of its specialty dispensers, which delivers chocolate, vanilla, and twist flavors. We don’t know for sure which of Bezos’s homes received the new toy, though presumably it was his Beverly Hills compound and not his DC mansion in Kalorama.

Still, all of this reminds us of something else belonging to Bezos… oh yeah, that glass and grass architectural swirl headed for National Landing. Locals have suggested that the “Helix” tower, which will be central to Amazon’s HQ2, resembles a seashell, a corkscrew, or—most popularly—a poop emoji. But the answer is clear now—it’s actually just a billionaire’s very elaborate ode to ice cream.

