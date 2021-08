Photos: DC Is Flooding After a Very Wet Week

After an already very soggy week, flash flood warnings are in effect for most of the DC area Friday morning. Water and downed trees have made some roads impassable. Remember: if you see high water, turn around.

How will we get out of bed with this intense rain coming down 😩 — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) August 20, 2021

Sherman Ave in DC now known as Sherman’s River. @PoPville pic.twitter.com/AkVaFJjOe4 — Conor Gaughan (@ckgone) August 20, 2021

Tripp’s Run raging through Falls Church City after 2.75” of rain and still pouring. Nearing 10” for the month! @capitalweather @NWS_BaltWash pic.twitter.com/iQfR9ljOM4 — John Hopewell (@jwhopewell) August 20, 2021

Beach Drive in Silver Spring – a problem area for flooding- starting to see high standing water as Rock Creek gets stirred up. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/LL1srubl1q — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) August 20, 2021

Tree stretches across all four NB and SB lanes on GW Parkway. pic.twitter.com/lGKjtVfIBZ — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) August 20, 2021

@nbcwashington

100 N. Union St and 0-99 King ST at the Old Town WaterFront pic.twitter.com/DVhtKctsZI — William Bolan (@CapitolRailfan) August 20, 2021

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!