Photos: DC Is Flooding After a Very Wet Week

Today is probably a good day to work from home if you can.

A screenshot of footage by Twitter user @savoiapa.

After an already very soggy week, flash flood warnings are in effect for most of the DC area Friday morning. Water and downed trees have made some roads impassable. Remember: if you see high water, turn around.  

Anne Tate
Anne Tate, originally from Annapolis, MD, joined Washingtonian in July 2021. She is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she studied journalism and psychology.

