10 New and Soon-to-Open Beer Destinations Around DC

1. Aslin Filling Station
14th Street corridor
Virginia brewery Aslin plans to bring a family-friendly beer garden to DC’s 14th Street this fall. The auto-themed venue will feature 24 taps, Adirondack chairs, and picnic tables.
2. Pen Druid
Sperryville, Va.
Beer snobs go out of their way to sip the wild-fermented beers and ciders from this destination brewery. Its new location near Shenandoah National Park is worth a drive for the stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains alone.
3. City-State Brewing Co.
Edgewood
DC’s newest brewery, in a former freight-rail depot, boasts an arts venue for live music and events, arcade games, and beers such as the Equal Marriage dark wheat and the 8 Wards pale ale.
4. Prost
Mount Vernon Square
The Bavarian beer hall serves up steins of German brews (plus schnapps and Jägermeister-spiked cocktails) alongside warm pretzels, poutine, and schnitzel. Dogs are welcome on the picnic-table-decked patio.
5. DC Brau
Fort Lincoln
The District’s first modern-day brewery is celebrating its tenth anniversary. One new addition: an outdoor beer garden with picnic tables and, on weekends, food-truck fare.
6. Shelter
Capitol Hill
The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s new beer hall/garden at the Roost food hall highlights low-alcohol brews across 50 frequently rotating taps. Pair them with food ranging from sushi to pizza to tacos.
7. Mattie & Eddie’s
Pentagon City
Chef Cathal Armstrong—formerly of Restaurant Eve and Eamonn’s—delivers an upgraded Irish pub where bartenders are trained to pour the perfect Guinness with creamy consistency and foamy head: “106 seconds if you’re doing it properly.” To go alongside: snack-size sausages wrapped in puff pastry.
8. World of Beer Bar & Kitchen
Ballston
The chain restaurant and bar opened a new outpost in Arlington last fall with more than 350 beers from 40 countries, plus flights and 40 rotating taps.
9. Other Half Brewing
Ivy City
This Brooklyn-based transplant, co-owned by Washington natives, made its DC debut last fall. The brewery is famous for its IPAs, which you can sip from a 5,000-square-foot taproom or covered roof deck.
10. Zinnia
Silver Spring
Takoma Beverage Co. owner Chris Brown is transforming the historic Mrs. K’s Toll House restaurant into a drink garden serving beers and wines on tap, alongside orange crushes and boozy popsicles, by late summer. An all-day cafe and fine-dining spot will follow.
This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.